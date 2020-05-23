Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Trump goes golfing for 1st time since coronavirus was declared national emergency

By Steve Holland Reuters
Posted May 23, 2020 4:49 pm
epa08440047 US President Donald J. Trump (R), wearing a white hat and white Polo shirt, plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 23 May 2020. It is the first time the president has played golf since the lockdown over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO.
epa08440047 US President Donald J. Trump (R), wearing a white hat and white Polo shirt, plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 23 May 2020. It is the first time the president has played golf since the lockdown over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday went on his first golf outing since the White House declared a national emergency over the coronavirus in March, visiting his club in the Washington suburbs in a purposeful display of normalcy.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Big study finds Trump-backed malaria drugs not helpful treatment

On a sunny spring day, Trump’s motorcade took him from the White House to Trump National Golf Club, and he was spotted wearing a white cap and white polo shirt.

It was his first time at a golf property since March 8, when he visited his club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C), wearing a white hat and white Polo shirt, plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 23 May 2020.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump (C), wearing a white hat and white Polo shirt, plays golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, USA, 23 May 2020. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

That was the same weekend when he met at his Mar-a-Lago retreat with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, whose press secretary later tested positive for the virus.

Some White House staffers who had been in contact with the press aide went into quarantine afterward but none tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo blames White House for directive on releasing patients back into nursing homes
Coronavirus outbreak: Cuomo blames White House for directive on releasing patients back into nursing homes

On March 13, Trump issued a proclamation declaring the pandemic a “national emergency.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The U.S. diagnosed its first cases of the coronavirus in Washington state on Jan. 20.

Trump is eager to promote the idea that the United States is returning to normal, although the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak continues to rise and is expected to surpass 100,000 in the coming days.

READ MORE: Trump warns state governors to open places of worship — or he’ll do it himself

Trump’s coronavirus task force coordinator, Deborah Birx, told a White House briefing on Friday that Americans over this Memorial Day weekend should “be outside, play golf, play tennis with marked balls, go to the beach — but stay six feet apart!”

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpCoronavirusWhite HouseWashingtonTrump CoronavirusTrump COVID-19Trump GolfTrump golfingmemorial day trump
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.