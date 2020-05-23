28 deaths prompt road safety message from Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are warning drivers to be more careful after a significant number of deaths so far this year.

RCMP say 28 Manitobans have lost their lives due to motor vehicle crashes in 2020 to date, which is well above the five-year average of 18.

Police warn that with warmer temperatures, there’s more traffic expected on highways as Manitobans head to beaches, cottages and campgrounds.

RCMP say road fatalities can be greatly reduced if people follow the rules:

• Drive sober

• Wear a seatbelt

• Slow down and drive to conditions

• Be cautious and always aware of your surroundings

• Pay attention to the road at all times

• Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you

• Put your cellphone away

