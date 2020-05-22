Menu

Environment

Notley says Kenney should reverse AER decision to suspend environmental monitoring of oil industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2020 5:43 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 5:45 pm
WATCH ABOVE: (From May 21, 2020) In two new sweeping decisions published on May 20, the Alberta Energy Regulator said that it was no longer safe for companies to continue monitoring environmental impacts due to the threat of COVID-19.

Alberta’s Opposition leader says Premier Jason Kenney should step in to reverse a decision by the province’s energy regulator to suspend environmental monitoring.

Rachel Notley says the decision will cost jobs as international investors shy away from an industry increasingly seen as an environmental outlier.

On Wednesday, the Alberta Energy Regulator expanded previous monitoring suspensions for open-pit oilsands mines to include the entire oilpatch.

Companies no longer have to perform a wide array of monitoring, tests and research on soil, water, air and wildlife.

Most of the suspensions have no end date.

Kenney says the regulator is an independent body and he can’t tell it what to do.

Notley says Kenney has plenty of authority to step in.

At least two of the world’s largest investment funds have cited environmental concerns in decisions to restrict investments in Alberta’s oilpatch.

Norway's wealth fund excludes oilsands investments over greenhouse gas emissions

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
