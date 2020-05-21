Menu

B.C. Supreme Court to deliver key ruling Wednesday in Huawei executive’s extradition trial

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2020 3:40 pm
Meng Wanzhou steps out of her car upon arriving at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 20 January 2020. .
Meng Wanzhou steps out of her car upon arriving at B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada 20 January 2020. . EPA/Stringer

The British Columbia Supreme Court will release a key decision next week in the extradition case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

The court says Justice Heather Holmes will release on Wednesday her ruling on the issue of so-called double criminality.

READ MORE: Trudeau says China ‘doesn’t seem to understand’ Canada’s judicial independence

The legal arguments on double criminality centre on whether what Meng is accused of in the United States would be a crime in Canada.

Champagne says release of Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor should ‘not be linked’ to Meng Wanzhou detainment
Champagne says release of Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor should 'not be linked' to Meng Wanzhou detainment

The decision could lead to her release or it could start a new round of legal arguments, including whether her arrest at Vancouver’s airport in December 2018 was unlawful.

The United States has charged her with fraud over allegations she violated American sanctions against Iran, which she and the Chinese telecommunications giant have denied.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Internal Huawei documents show company shipped U.S. sanctioned items to Iran

Her lawyers have argued the court should dismiss the case because Canada has rejected similar sanctions, while the Crown has said the judge’s role is to determine if there’s evidence of fraud.

The arrest of Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, has sparked a diplomatic row between Canada and China.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
