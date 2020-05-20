3 men facing impaired driving charges across Lennox and Addington County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three men are facing impaired driving charges following three separate incidents across Lennox and Addington Country over Monday and Tuesday, OPP say.

On May 18, Ryan Peter Neal Armstrong, was stopped by OPP after speeding on Highway 401 going westbound in Tyendinaga Township.

The officer who stopped him noticed he was visibly impaired, police say.

Armstrong was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and refusal to comply with a breath demand.

He was also charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

On May 19, two men were charged for similar offences.

Early in the morning on May 19, around 1 a.m., OPP were called to Bridge Street in Napanee, where a pickup truck had landed in a ditch just erast of Oliver Side Road. The driver was uninjured, but police say he was impaired.

Cody Jordan Wyatt Mills, 29, of Napanee, was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.

He was additionally charged with possession of mushrooms.

Later that day, around 10 p.m., police were called to a collision on Lake Road in Stone Mills Township. Police say the lone driver in the single-vehicle collision lost control of his car before it came to rest on its side in a nearby ditch.

The driver, David William Loyst, a 27-year-old from Verone, was uninjured, but police believed he was impaired.

He was charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs and operating a motor vehicle while over the legal blood alcohol limit.