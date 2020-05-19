Menu

Canada

Online petition asks Kamloops, B.C., to rename Airport Road after fallen Snowbird

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 19, 2020 5:38 pm
Canadian memorabilia attached to the fence at Kamloops Airport following the death of Snowbirds Captain Jennifer Casey. An online petition is asking the city to change the road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way.
Canadian memorabilia attached to the fence at Kamloops Airport following the death of Snowbirds Captain Jennifer Casey. An online petition is asking the city to change the road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way. Megan Turcato / Global News

An online push is underway to change the name of Airport Road in Kamloops, B.C., after fallen Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey.

The petition is asking the City of Kamloops to change the road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way.

Casey died on Sunday when the Snowbirds plane she was travelling in crashed shortly after taking off from Kamloops Airport.

READ MORE: COMMENTARY — The Snowbirds unite us in celebration, then with grief

As of Tuesday at 2 p.m., the petition had garnered more 8,000 signatures.

“On May 17, 2020, Capt. Jennifer Casey tragically passed away after the Snowbird plane she was in crashed after takeoff in Kamloops, B.C.,” the petition reads.

“To honor and remember Capt. Casey we would like to change the name of Airport road to Capt. J. Casey Memorial Way.”

CF Snowbirds crash: Justin Trudeau says Canada grieves death of Capt. Jenn Casey with 'heavy heart'
CF Snowbirds crash: Justin Trudeau says Canada grieves death of Capt. Jenn Casey with ‘heavy heart’

The petition has garnered scores of comments.

“This would be a beautiful and fitting tribute to Cpt. Casey and the entire Snowbird fleet. It’s the least we can do to honour her memory here in Kamloops,” Peggy Knaack wrote on the petition site.

Megan Turcato / Global News
Megan Turcato / Global News

Added Charlene Bradley: “All of us in Kamloops are devastated, and heartbroken, as are all Canadians.”

“She was an outstanding citizen and this would continue to honour her and leave the legacy she started by contributing to our great communities with her passion and love!” wrote Susan Robinson-Burnie.

CF Snowbirds crash: Andrew Scheer calls incident 'tragic end' to tour that brought 'much needed joy'
CF Snowbirds crash: Andrew Scheer calls incident ‘tragic end’ to tour that brought ‘much needed joy’

At the airport, many Canadian flags and momentos have been placed on the fence near the runway.

The petition can be seen here.

Halifax remembers Snowbirds Captain Jenn Casey
Halifax remembers Snowbirds Captain Jenn Casey
