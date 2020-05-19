Two men arrested in separate incidents in east Hamilton neighbourhood: Police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are facing charges after Hamilton police seized firearms in two separate arrests in the city’s east end.

Police say officers raided a home in the area of Barton Street East and Strathearne Avenue just before 3 p.m. Sunday and arrested a 38-year-old Toronto man who had a loaded semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.

He has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Police say shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers ran into a 38-year-old Hamilton man who had a loaded 9mm handgun, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash near Weir Street North and Britannia Avenue.

He has been charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

