Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two men arrested in separate incidents in east Hamilton neighbourhood: Police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 19, 2020 5:44 pm
Police say officers raided a home in the area of Barton Street East and Strathearne Avenue just before 3 p.m. Sunday.
Police say officers raided a home in the area of Barton Street East and Strathearne Avenue just before 3 p.m. Sunday. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two men are facing charges after Hamilton police seized firearms in two separate arrests in the city’s east end.

Police say officers raided a home in the area of Barton Street East and Strathearne Avenue just before 3 p.m. Sunday and arrested a 38-year-old Toronto man who had a loaded semi-automatic handgun, crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash on Hamilton mountain

He has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and possession for proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Police say shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers ran into a 38-year-old Hamilton man who had a loaded 9mm handgun, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cash near Weir Street North and Britannia Avenue.

Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide
Hamilton police release video of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide

He has been charged with multiple firearms offences, as well as possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylHamilton PoliceMethamphetaminebarton street eastStrathearne AvenueHamilton drug arrestweir street northHamilton firearms arrest
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.