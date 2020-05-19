Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. Navy helping Canada recover helicopter from fatal military crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 19, 2020 3:54 pm
Updated May 19, 2020 3:55 pm
Gen. Vance says families of the victims will be the first to know once cause of deadly helicopter crash is known
WATCH: Gen. Vance says families of the victims will be the first to know once cause of deadly helicopter crash is known

OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces is turning to the U.S. military for assistance in recovering the downed Cyclone helicopter off the coast of Greece.

The helicopter crashed on April 29 within sight of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton while participating in a NATO training mission.

READ MORE: Plans ‘well advanced’ to recover military helicopter in crash that killed 6: CAF chief

The remains of two Armed Forces members on board have been recovered, while four others are missing and presumed dead.

While the voice and flight-data recorder were recovered, the main wreckage is beneath about 3,000 metres of water.

Trudeau describes emotional ramp ceremony for six fallen CAF members
Trudeau describes emotional ramp ceremony for six fallen CAF members

Lt.-Gen. Mike Rouleau, who overseas all Canadian military missions at home and abroad, says U.S. Navy experts and technology have started to arrive on the scene to help recover the wreckage.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials expect the operation to begin in earnest next week, with the first priority to be recovering any bodies still inside the helicopter.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed ForcesHelicopter CrashCAFCanadian Military Helicopter CrashNATO helicopter crashCyclone Helicopter CrashCAF helicopter crashCanadian forces helicopter crashHelicopter Crash Deathshelicopter crash recoveryhelicopter crash u.s. navy
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.