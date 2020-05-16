RCMP investigating homicde after 35-year-old man killed in R.M. of West Interlake

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in the Rural Municipality of West Interlake.
On Friday at 11:13 p.m. police received a report of an assault.
When officers arrived at the home they found a 35-year-old man from Vogar, Man., dead.
Police didn’t release details of how he was killed but said they’re investigating the death as a homicide.
Ashern RCMP along with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.
