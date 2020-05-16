RCMP investigating homicde after 35-year-old man killed in R.M. of West Interlake

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead at a home in the Rural Municipality of West Interlake.

On Friday at 11:13 p.m. police received a report of an assault.

When officers arrived at the home they found a 35-year-old man from Vogar, Man., dead.

Police didn’t release details of how he was killed but said they’re investigating the death as a homicide.

Ashern RCMP along with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services continue to investigate.

0:47 Rural Manitoba residents say they’ve seen a rise in crime recently Rural Manitoba residents say they’ve seen a rise in crime recently

Story continues below advertisement