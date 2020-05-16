Saskatoon speeder fined $900, car impounded for long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday night Saskatoon Police pulled over a driver who was going twice the posted speed limit.

In a tweet, police stated the driver was going 120 km/h on Spadina Crescent, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

A photo in the tweet shows a silver Ford Mustang behind a tow truck.

Once again, @SPSAir1 with a catch – this Mustang driving 120 km/h on Spadina Cres. See the 60 sign? That's a $910 fine. See the tow truck? That's a week-long impound to kick off the long weekend. #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/vfE6QhaJso — SPS Traffic Unit (@SPSTraffic) May 16, 2020

The tweet said the driver owes a $910 fine and that the car will be impounded for a week “to kick off the long weekend.”

It comes a day after police pulled over another overly-quick driver, who was going 115 km/h in a 60 km/h area on Lenore Drive on Thursday night.

The fine for that driver, the tweet stated, was $854.