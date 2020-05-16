Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon speeder fined $900, car impounded for long weekend

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted May 16, 2020 1:52 pm
Saskatoon police pulled over a driver going twice the speed limit.
Saskatoon police pulled over a driver going twice the speed limit. Saskatoon Police Service Traffic Unit Twitter account

On Friday night Saskatoon Police pulled over a driver who was going twice the posted speed limit.

In a tweet, police stated the driver was going 120 km/h on Spadina Crescent, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

A photo in the tweet shows a silver Ford Mustang behind a tow truck.

Story continues below advertisement

The tweet said the driver owes a $910 fine and that the car will be impounded for a week “to kick off the long weekend.”

READ MORE: Speeding on empty streets amid COVID-19 spurs warnings from police

It comes a day after police pulled over another overly-quick driver, who was going 115 km/h in a 60 km/h area on Lenore Drive on Thursday night.

The fine for that driver, the tweet stated, was $854.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSpeedingSaskatoonFineSPEEDSpadina CrescentMustangFord MustangSaskatoon police force
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.