Saskatoon speeder fined $900, car impounded for long weekend

On Friday night Saskatoon Police pulled over a driver who was going twice the posted speed limit.
In a tweet, police stated the driver was going 120 km/h on Spadina Crescent, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.
A photo in the tweet shows a silver Ford Mustang behind a tow truck.
The tweet said the driver owes a $910 fine and that the car will be impounded for a week “to kick off the long weekend.”
It comes a day after police pulled over another overly-quick driver, who was going 115 km/h in a 60 km/h area on Lenore Drive on Thursday night.
The fine for that driver, the tweet stated, was $854.
