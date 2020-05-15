Charges laid in downtown Winnipeg stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an afternoon stabbing in downtown Winnipeg earlier this week that police now say was a case of mistaken identity.

Police were first called to the report of a man being assaulted near Martha Street and Pacific Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the 24-year-old victim was approached by two suspects and stabbed before he was able to get away and run to a nearby transit bus, where police say he was stabbed again.

The man was rushed to hospital with what police called significant injuries; he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit have charged two individuals with aggravated assault. The suspects were not known to the victim before the incident. Media release: https://t.co/NW1SBPJkOO — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) May 15, 2020

Investigators believe the man was the victim of mistaken identity.

On Friday police announced charges have been laid against two suspects but did not provide any details about who investigators believe their intended target was.

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

A 31-year woman from Winnipeg has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Both suspects have been detained in custody.

