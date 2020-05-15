Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Charges laid in downtown Winnipeg stabbing

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 3:58 pm
Updated May 15, 2020 3:59 pm
A police officer investigates a bus near the corner of Main and Pacific Tuesday evening.
A police officer investigates a bus near the corner of Main and Pacific Tuesday evening. Will Reimer/Global News

A man and woman have been charged in connection with an afternoon stabbing in downtown Winnipeg earlier this week that police now say was a case of mistaken identity.

Police were first called to the report of a man being assaulted near Martha Street and Pacific Avenue just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police seek information on downtown stabbing

Police say the 24-year-old victim was approached by two suspects and stabbed before he was able to get away and run to a nearby transit bus, where police say he was stabbed again.

The man was rushed to hospital with what police called significant injuries; he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the man was the victim of mistaken identity.

On Friday police announced charges have been laid against two suspects but did not provide any details about who investigators believe their intended target was.

READ MORE: Man in hospital with ‘significant injuries’ after downtown Winnipeg stabbing: police

A 31-year-old man from Winnipeg is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

A 31-year woman from Winnipeg has also been charged with aggravated assault.

Both suspects have been detained in custody.

Man accused of stabbing bus driver acted in self-defence, says lawyer
Man accused of stabbing bus driver acted in self-defence, says lawyer
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg stabbingMan stabbed on transit busPacific Avenue and Martha Street
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.