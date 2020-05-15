OPP closing satellite office in Coboconk in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police will be closing its satellite detachment office in the village of Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes next Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the office on County Road 48 is “no longer required or being used.”

The OPP’s main branch is on Highway 35 in Lindsay, about 35 kilometres south of the Coboconk office.

“The area will continue to receive the same high standards of policing services from its host detachment,” the OPP stated.

For emergencies, call 911. For other police matters, call 1 888-310-1122 or 705-324-6741 or use the OPP’s online reporting tool.

1:30 Coboconk residents asking cottagers to stay home Coboconk residents asking cottagers to stay home

Story continues below advertisement