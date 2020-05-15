Menu

OPP closing satellite office in Coboconk in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 15, 2020 2:17 pm
The OPP is closing its satellite office in Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes.
The OPP is closing its satellite office in Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police will be closing its satellite detachment office in the village of Coboconk in the City of Kawartha Lakes next Wednesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the office on County Road 48 is “no longer required or being used.”

The OPP’s main branch is on Highway 35 in Lindsay, about 35 kilometres south of the Coboconk office.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Increased police patrols on long weekend in Peterborough and the Kawarthas

“The area will continue to receive the same high standards of policing services from its host detachment,” the OPP stated.

For emergencies, call 911. For other police matters, call 1 888-310-1122 or 705-324-6741 or use the OPP’s online reporting tool.

Story continues below advertisement
