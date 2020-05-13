St. Mary’s Hospital receives $10K donation live on Kitchener radio station from brewery

Send this page to someone via email

The president of Waterloo Brewing donated thousands of dollars to the St. Mary’s General Hospital COVID-19 Fund on behalf of 107.5 Dave Rocks on Friday morning.

“I know that you are working hard to raise funds for St. Mary’s Hospital,” George Croft said while making the announcement live on air. “We would like to make a small contribution.

READ MORE: Couple tie the knot live on air at Kitchener radio station

“So we would like to donate $10,700 to benefit the hospital.”

That donation doubles in size as Manulife is currently matching donations dollar-for-dollar to the fund.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Dave Rocks is currently running a contest called “Bottoms Up! Bottoms Off!” which allows viewers to cast a vote as to which DJ on its morning show (Gayle O’Brien, Darryl Law and Jesse David) will do Friday morning’s broadcast live without pants.

Story continues below advertisement

O’Brien says the promotion was inspired by the notion that 60 per cent of people are currently dressing mullet-style – meaning business on top and pants-less on the bottom.

She explained the show’s hosts were also hoping to raise awareness for the hospital’s fund with the contest.

“We know these are tough times so we were expecting to raise $1,000 to $2,000 max,” O’Brien said. “We are in just over $20,000 just with that donation alone.”

She says, “the money will help the hospital during the pandemic and afterwards.”

People can go to the hospital’s donation page to help. They can also mention the show as they make their donation.

O’Brien says the “money goes to COVID relief fund which will help the hospital during the pandemic and afterwards.”

She says the hospital will let the station know Friday how much it raised.

Dave Rocks and Global News are both subsidiaries of Corus Entertainment.