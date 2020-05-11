Jon and Kate Gosselin celebrate sextuplets’ 16th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets celebrated their 16th birthday on Sunday.

Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah Gosselin, the famous sextuplets from TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, turned 16 over the weekend.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much!” Kate wrote on Instagram. “You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!

“(They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! 😂😂😂 #Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies,” Kate captioned the photo of Hershey’s Kisses cereal.

Jon also took to Instagram to wish his sextuplets a happy 16th birthday, writing: “Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad.

“Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!!” Jon captioned the post. “Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!”

In February, Jon opened up about his custody battle with his ex-wife Kate and the family dynamic with his children.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star alleged there’s a “tumultuous” relationship between the kids who live with him and the kids who live with Kate.

During an interview on First Class Fatherhood, Jon revealed that Kate has a “no-contact” order with her son, Collin.

Jon discussed his divorce from Kate and explained that Hannah and Collin, two of his 16-year-old sextuplets, came to live with him.

The remaining four sextuplets, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, live with Kate. The pair’s eldest twins, Cara and Madelyn, 19, are currently at college.

“Right now, it’s very tumultuous, pretty much because there’s no contact between Collin and his other siblings,” Jon said of the relationship between his kids. “There’s contact between Hannah and the other siblings (but not with Collin).”

Jon said they have “parent alienation and sibling alienation,” and he wants to try “to get family therapy” to fix that and find common ground.

“I’ve been going to court for 12 years, so it’s not an easy battle,” Jon said. “I had shared custody, I lost some kids, I had joint legal, I lost legal, I got legal back.”

The reality star-turned-DJ said that “when Hannah was 12 years old, she wanted to live with me, so then I had to go get legal again, and then I got shared custody. And then, all of a sudden now, I got primary of her.”

He said that he went through nine lawyers and he’s “probably spent $1.3 million in court.”

“I got sole custody of Collin, Kate has a no-contact (order) with him, so there’s a whole bunch of stuff that happened with him,” Jon revealed. “So, I ended up with two — there could be more that come, so I have no idea.”

The latest photo Kate posted of her children only featured four of the sextuplets and her twins Cara and Madelyn. The post was to help promote her show Kate Plus 8 on TLC.

