Kelowna intersection project completed; improvements include better lighting, bike lanes

The final touches have been finally applied to an ongoing transportation project along Ethel Street, the City of Kelowna announced on Friday.

The project at Ethel and Sutherland Avenue includes neighbourhood improvements, bike lanes, a new sidewalk, landscaping, traffic signal and utility upgrades, improved street lighting, and a new multi-use bridge at Mill Creek.

The city said construction of these projects was partially completed last year, but that the intersection work was put on hold until this spring.

Now, with the work completed, residents are encouraged to watch for signs and directions indicating traffic, pedestrian and bicycle features.

“People riding bikes or driving in this area should be aware that the travel patterns have changed and be alert to the movements of others,” said Gordon Foy, transportation engineering manager.

The city said for increased safety, the bike corridors are separated from vehicle traffic by a concrete barrier.

“We urge residents to pay close attention when travelling, not only on Ethel Street and Sutherland Avenue, but anywhere in the city,” said Foy.

“People riding bikes should use hand signals when turning, activate bike signals, yield to pedestrians and use the green bike turn box when available.”

The city added that a variety of pedestrian and bike infrastructure projects are underway in 2020, including an extension of the Ethel Street corridor.

