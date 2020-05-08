Evacuation alert issued for handful of properties in Coldstream

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation alert has been issued for a handful of properties because of rising creek levels in the District of Coldstream.

Issued Friday afternoon, the district said the alert is precautionary in nature and is for properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek.

The impacted properties are the following addresses on Kirkland Drive: 7903, 7906, 7909, 7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914.

The district said Kirkland Drive bisects the creek, and with warm temperatures expected this weekend, they wanted to keep local residents on alert if the creek does breach its banks.

