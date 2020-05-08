Menu

Environment

Evacuation alert issued for handful of properties in Coldstream

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 8, 2020 5:53 pm
Issued Friday afternoon, the district said the alert is for properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek.
An evacuation alert has been issued for a handful of properties because of rising creek levels in the District of Coldstream.

Issued Friday afternoon, the district said the alert is precautionary in nature and is for properties on the south end of Kirkland Drive bordering Coldstream Creek.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Mill Creek waters recede, flooded residents assess damage

The impacted properties are the following addresses on Kirkland Drive: 7903, 7906, 7909, 7910, 7912, 7913 and 7914.

The district said Kirkland Drive bisects the creek, and with warm temperatures expected this weekend, they wanted to keep local residents on alert if the creek does breach its banks.

For more information about the District of Coldstream, click here.

READ MORE: Flood preparedness as some rivers, creeks put on high streamflow advisories in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Okanagan Flooding Environment North Okanagan coldstream BC Flood District of Coldstream Coldstream Creek
