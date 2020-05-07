Winnipeg swimmer Kelsey Wog named university athlete of the year

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg swimmer Kelsey Wog of the Manitoba Bisons is the top university women’s athlete in the Canada West conference for this past season.

Wog was named the winner of the 2019-20 Canada West Women’s Athlete of the Year award on Thursday. She was selected for the top honour from the 17 schools in the conference.

The Vincent Massey grad is the first member of the Bisons to win the Canada West’s top award in school history.

The fourth-year Bisons swimmer added to an already impressive list of accomplishments this past season. Wog secured four national gold medals in the pool, winning the women’s 50-metre, 100-metre, and 200-metre breaststroke events, as well as the 200-metre individual medley. She set U Sports records for her mark in the 200-metre breaststroke and the 200-metres IM races.

Story continues below advertisement

Wog’s time of 2:22.42 in the 200-metre breaststroke is the fastest time in the world in 2020.

She also dominated at the Canada West championships, where she won four golds and a bronze medal, setting two conference records in the process.

Wog was already chosen as the U Sports Female Swimmer of the Year and has her sights set on qualifying for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Wog is now the Canada West women’s nominee for the Lieutenant Governor Athletic Awards for the top U Sports athletes in the country. The winner will be announced on June 25. Women’s basketball player Terri-Lee Johannesson is the only Bisons player in school history to have won this trophy.

Saskatchewan Huskies hockey player Taran Kozun was voted the top men’s athlete in Canada West. The third-year netminder beat out Steinbach’s Eric Loeppky of the Trinity Western University Spartans volleyball team for the conference’s top award.

Canada West Women’s Athlete of the Year winners

2019: Kiera Van Ryk, UBC, Volleyball *

2018: Temi Ogunjimi, CGY, Rugby

2017: Danielle Brisebois, UBC, Volleyball

2016: Iuliia Pakhomenko, TRU, Volleyball

Story continues below advertisement

2015: Jessica King, TWU, Soccer

2014: Lisa Barclay, UBC, Volleyball

2013: Shanice Marcelle, UBC, Volleyball *

2012: Robyn Pendleton, UBC, Field Hockey

2011: Shanice Marcelle, UBC, Volleyball

2010: Liz Cordonier, UBC, Volleyball *

2009: Annamay Pierse, UBC, Swimming *

2008: Lani Gibbons, SFU, Basketball

2007: Jessica Zelinka, CGY, Track & Field *

2006: Sarah Crooks, SK, Basketball

2005: Kelsie Hendry, SK, Track & Field

2004: Joanna Niemczewska, CGY, VB *

2003: Jessica Kaczowska, SFU, Basketball

2002: Teresa Kleindienst, SFU, Basketball

2001: Leighann Doan, CGY, Basketball *

2000: Jenny Cartmell, AB, Volleyball *

1999: Stephanie O’Neill, CGY, Soccer

1998: Sarah Evanetz, UBC, Swimming

Story continues below advertisement

1997: Terri-Lee Johannesson, MB, Basketball

1997: Carla Somerville, AB, Field Hockey

1996: Meagan Koch, CGY, Basketball

1995: Stacy Kozak, CGY, Field Hockey

1994: Sandra Carroll, WPG, Basketball

1994: Vicki-Susan (Sam) le Riche, UBC, FH

1993: Diane Scott, WPG, Volleyball

1993: Rochelle Low, VIC, Field Hockey

* Also won national award