Letter from WAA may scuttle Winnipeg council vote on Polo Park development

A vote Wednesday at Winnipeg City Hall on whether to allow hundreds of millions of dollars of residential development near Polo Park may be set aside.

Mall owners Cadillac Fairview and developer Shindico want to build nearly a dozen low and medium-rise buildings on Polo Park’s property.

The mixed-use project would take up about a third of the mall’s current parking lot.

The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) says a mixed-use build that close to their property could lead to noise complaints, and threaten its 24/7 operation, having a big effect on the booming cargo business.

The WAA intends to add a third runway in the future — plans for that would see planes fly just 300 metres above the property, some of them at night.

City council was to vote on the project Wednesday and the vote was expected to be close.

However, Tuesday night, the WAA sent a letter to Coun. Janice Lukes, who is a proponent of the development, and copied all councillors and the mayor.

“Unfortunately, we have come to the conclusion that the current city process has not and will not allow for a proper, reasoned discussion on this critical issue,” wrote WAA CEO Barry Rempel in the letter.

“As a result, earlier this afternoon we exercised the option to take this issue to the Municipal Board, where it can receive the fulsome review and discussion it deserves.” Tweet This

Read the letter in full:

Sources tell Global News the matter will likely be held over by city council while city lawyers ensure the appeal is permissible.

If it is, the vote will be taken out of the city’s hands, and the province’s Municipal Board will hear both sides and issue their decision.

University of Winnipeg city planning expert Jino Distasio told 680 CJOB if this development was anywhere else in the city, it would be “a slam dunk.”

“This is the challenge, though, when you come up against land use conflicts and zoning conflicts and bylaws, it’s it’s really about how does this fit that area?

“And do we have the right levers in place to make the decision?” Tweet This

Distasio said Winnipeg’s history of slow growth has suddenly come up against accelerated growth and said the city and province need “more adaptive planning tools to make these kinds of decisions that are fair and unbiased.”

He called the WAA’s letter “an interesting play.”

“I don’t know if the airport authority feels it will get a stronger voice at the municipal board … the hope is that any body that reviews this, again, they review the facts.”

More on this story as it develops Wednesday.

