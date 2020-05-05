Menu

Health

Manitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr to receive stem cell transplant to treat blood cancer

By The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2020 11:26 am
Updated May 5, 2020 11:33 am
Manitoba Liberal MP Jim Carr is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant.is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Liberal MP and former cabinet minister Jim Carr is returning to hospital for a stem-cell transplant.

He says the treatment for his blood cancer had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carr was diagnosed after experiencing flu-like symptoms in the final weeks of the 2019 federal election campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The Winnipeg MP had headed into that campaign as the Liberals’ international trade diversification minister, and was one of only a handful of Liberals re-elected in the Prairie provinces in October.

READ MORE: Jim Carr, Winnipeg MP and Liberal minister, diagnosed with cancer

His diagnosis and early rounds of treatment saw him step back from cabinet, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed him as a special representative for the region.

In a statement on social media this morning, Carr says he expects to be recovering in hospital for the next few weeks.

