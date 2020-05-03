Fort McMurray lifts all flood-related mandatory evacuation orders

Send this page to someone via email

Fort McMurray lifted all flood-related mandatory evacuation orders on Sunday, according to a news release from the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

Officials lifted the mandatory evacuation for Garden Lane on May 3 at 6 p.m., the RMWB said.

“With this announcement, all mandatory evacuation orders related to river breakup flooding will have been lifted,” it said.

The RMWB offered the following information to Draper residents:

Call Pulse at 780-743-7000 to schedule an inspection of your electrical system or visit rmwb.ca/utilities

Standing water? Contact ATCO Electric at 1-800-668-5506

Inspection and reconnection of propane and septic tanks can be arranged through your service provider

Well water may be compromised. Resources from Alberta Health Services may be helpful

The RMWB said it will start street sweeping flood-affected areas on May 4. The municipality’s planning and development office will also reopen that day.

As people return home, the RMWB warned about the potential for asbestos and mould to be in flood-affected areas.

To reduce the risk of asbestos exposure, avoid breaking materials that may contain it. Keep materials wet and put them in a sealed plastic bag, according to the RMWB.

To protect yourself from mould exposure, the RMWB said to avoid disturbing mouldy materials, put waste with mould in a sealed plastic bag and scrub surfaces.

Ice jams on the Athabasca and Clearwater rivers in Fort McMurray and the Peace River in Mackenzie County caused the flooding, according to the Alberta government.