Canada

Calgary crews respond to fire in Copperfield

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 5:14 pm
Updated May 3, 2020 6:05 pm
Crews responded to a house fire in southeast Calgary on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Crews responded to a house fire in southeast Calgary on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Crews battled a house fire in southeast Calgary on Sunday.

Police said they responded to the blaze in the 1000 block of Copperfield Boulevard S.E. at around 1:50 p.m. and evacuated residents in the area.

The Calgary Firefighters Association tweeted that multiple fire halls from across the city responded, noting that “this makes two large fires in the last two days with multiple homes damaged.”

READ MORE: Calgary homes destroyed, another damaged in early morning fire

The Calgary Fire Department could not be reached for comment.

More to come…

Calgary crews responded to a fire in the southeast on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Calgary crews responded to a fire in the southeast on Sunday, May 3, 2020.
