Two overnight blazes, one person hospitalized: Winnipeg firefighters

One person was taken to hospital following one of two fires that kept Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews busy early Sunday.

The first happened just before 3 a.m. at a commercial building in the 100-block of Provencher Boulevard.

Officials say crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the two-storey structure.

They launched an offensive attack, but it still took almost two hours to put out.

No one was inside at the time, but a nearby apartment suite was evacuated as a precaution.

The building was heavily damaged, and it’s believed to have been caused by an electrical malfunction.

Crews responded to the next fire at 4:55 a.m. at a four-plex in the 500-block of Stella Avenue.

Everyone had made it out before firefighters arrived, and the blaze was extinguished within half an hour.

One occupant was hospitalized in unstable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.

The WFPS is also reminding Motorists that driving over a firehose is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act.

Doing so can create unsafe conditions for firefighters and put others in the vicinity at-risk.

