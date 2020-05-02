One person hurt in vehicle-pedestrian crash, say Winnipeg police

One person was hospitalized after a crash that saw a busy Winnipeg street closed for several hours on Friday night.
Just after 9:30 p.m., Winnipeg Police Service officers were called to the corner of Selkirk Avenue and McGregor Street.
They found an individual who’d been hit by a truck and rushed them to hospital, where they were listed now in stable condition.
Const. Rob Carver says so far, no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.
