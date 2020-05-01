Quebec driver charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A resident of Quebec faces impaired driving charges following an incident on Highway 401 on Thursday night near Port Hope, Ont.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of an eastbound vehicle on the highway which witnesses said was unable to maintain travel in the marked lane and nearly collided with guardrails and other vehicles.

Officers located and stopped the suspect black four-door sedan near Burnham Street, which borders Cobourg and Hamilton Township.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Atif Hussain, 41, of Laval, Que., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 17, OPP said.

