Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Quebec driver charged with impaired driving on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 12:42 pm
A Quebec resident faces impaired driving charges following an incident on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope.
A Quebec resident faces impaired driving charges following an incident on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope. Getty Images

A resident of Quebec faces impaired driving charges following an incident on Highway 401 on Thursday night near Port Hope, Ont.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to reports of an eastbound vehicle on the highway which witnesses said was unable to maintain travel in the marked lane and nearly collided with guardrails and other vehicles.

Officers located and stopped the suspect black four-door sedan near Burnham Street, which borders Cobourg and Hamilton Township.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with impaired, dangerous driving after van crashes into computer store

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Atif Hussain, 41, of Laval, Que., was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on June 17, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement
One airlifted to Toronto following collision north of Port Hope
One airlifted to Toronto following collision north of Port Hope
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingDrunk Drivinghighway 401ImpairedNorthumberland County401Northumberland OPPHwy 401
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.