Manitoba RCMP nail three speeders in one night — two in the same spot

In one day, Manitoba RCMP clocked three drivers going way over the speed limit — two in the same location in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.
Police said the first driver, a motorcyclist was busted around 6:30 Friday evening, travelling at 178 km/h in an 80 zone.
The 50-year-old Winnipeg man was handed a $2,005 fine and a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.
Just over an hour later, in the same 80 km/h zone, RCMP pulled over a 17-year-old driver going 150 km/h.
She was charged with speeding, fined $966, and given a serious offence notice for a license review.
At around 8 p.m. the same night, Portage la Prairie RCMP handed out at a fine of $927 and a license review to a 28-year-old man who said he was tired and in a rush to get home.
The driver, on Highway 1 west of Portage, was going 177 km/h in a 110 zone.
COMMENTS