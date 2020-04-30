Menu

Traffic

Manitoba RCMP nail three speeders in one night — two in the same spot

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 3:30 pm
The driver of this motorcycle was fined over $2,000 for speeding.
The driver of this motorcycle was fined over $2,000 for speeding. RCMP Manitoba

In one day, Manitoba RCMP clocked three drivers going way over the speed limit — two in the same location in the rural municipality of St. Andrews.

Police said the first driver, a motorcyclist was busted around 6:30 Friday evening, travelling at 178 km/h in an 80 zone.

The 50-year-old Winnipeg man was handed a $2,005 fine and a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

Just over an hour later, in the same 80 km/h zone, RCMP pulled over a 17-year-old driver going 150 km/h.

She was charged with speeding, fined $966, and given a serious offence notice for a license review.

READ MORE: Russell RCMP find booze, drugs, illegal smokes in highway traffic stop

At around 8 p.m. the same night, Portage la Prairie RCMP handed out at a fine of $927 and a license review to a 28-year-old man who said he was tired and in a rush to get home.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, on Highway 1 west of Portage, was going 177 km/h in a 110 zone.

RCMPSpeedingMotorcycleRCMP ManitobaManitoba Public InsurancePortage la PrairieMpiSt. Andrewscrime in Manitobaroad saferty
