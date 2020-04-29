Saskatchewan man killed in rollover crash near Russell, Manitoba

A Saskatchewan man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Russell, Manitoba.
Russell RCMP say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 16, near Highway 83, on Wednesday.
Police say the man was heading east on Highway 16 when he went into the ditch and rolled several times.
The lone driver, a 29-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Russell RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.
Thief robs Manitoba beer store wearing goalie mask, pads
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS