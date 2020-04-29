Saskatchewan man killed in rollover crash near Russell, Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan man is dead following a single-vehicle crash near Russell, Manitoba.

Russell RCMP say the crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Highway 16, near Highway 83, on Wednesday.

Today at 5:40 am, Russell #rcmpmb responded to a single vehicle rollover. A car going east on #MBHwy16, just outside the town of Russell, went into the ditch & rolled. The lone driver a 29yo male from, SK, was thrown from the vehicle & died at the scene. Investigation ongoing. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 29, 2020

Police say the man was heading east on Highway 16 when he went into the ditch and rolled several times.

The lone driver, a 29-year-old man, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Russell RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

