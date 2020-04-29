Edmonton city council approves property tax increase for homeowners, decrease for business

Edmonton homeowners will see their property taxes go up while businesses will get a break on theirs as the result of a vote at a city council meeting on Wednesday.

Councillors voted 9-4 in favour of raising residential property taxes to 2.5 per cent and freezing property taxes for non-residential ratepayers. The justification for raising taxes on homeowners was to help out struggling businesses.

De facto, however, businesses will actually see their taxes decrease. City council voted to approve using the portion of taxes it collects for the provincial education budget to offset part of the taxes paid by non-residential ratepayers. The move amounts to a two per cent decrease in taxes for businesses.

Wednesday’s vote took place because earlier this week, Mayor Don Iveson put forward a motion – that was later passed – calling for the city’s administration to prepare two versions of the tax requisition bylaws for Wednesday’s council meeting. The motion was part of an effort to lower the previously approved 2.08 per cent tax increase for 2020 to accommodate citizens and businesses that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: City of Edmonton lays off nearly 900 workers amid COVID-19 budget shortfalls

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We happen to have some unprecedented education tax relief available that allows us to do that on a one-time basis,” Iveson said.

“Under these circumstances, half of businesses in Edmonton are uncertain whether they will reopen [after the COVID-19 crisis recedes]. This is one way we could get to zero for them, but without pretending that we don’t still have the expenditures and they have to come from somewhere.”

More to come…