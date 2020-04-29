Canucks sign Hoglander to entry-level deal

Send this page to someone via email

VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Canucks have signed left-wing Nils Hoglander to a three-year entry-level contract.

The 19-year-old had 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 41 games for Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League this season. he had 16 goals and 14 assists over two seasons with Rogle.

The five-foot-eight, 183-pound forward from Bocktrask, Sweden, helped his home country earn a bronze medal at the 2020 world junior hockey championships. He ranked third on the team in scoring with five goals and six assists in seven games.

Hoglander was selected 40th overall by Vancouver in the 2019 NHL draft.

“Nils is a dynamic player with a high skill level and a strong work ethic,” Canucks general manager Jim Benning said in a release. “He’s a creative playmaker with great hands and goal scoring abilities. We’re pleased to sign Nils today and look forward to seeing continued development in his game next season.”

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020.