Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Britain’s Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy

By JILL LAWLESS The Associated Press
Posted April 29, 2020 5:56 am
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and both mother and baby are doing well.
FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds arrive to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and both mother and baby are doing well. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy.

Johnson’s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital” on Wednesday morning, and both mother and baby are doing well.

READ MORE: Recovered from coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson will return to work Monday

Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child together. At the time they said the baby was due in early summer.

Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.

Symonds also said she was sick for a week with coronavirus symptoms.

Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson says ‘too risky’ to ease U.K.’s lockdown yet
Coronavirus outbreak: Boris Johnson says ‘too risky’ to ease U.K.’s lockdown yet

Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he is divorced, and has fathered at least one other child outside his marriages,

Story continues below advertisement

The wives of two of the last four British prime ministers, David Cameron and Tony Blair, had babies while their husbands were in office.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
BritainBoris JohnsonPrime Minister Boris JohnsonCarrie Symondsboris johnson babyboris johnson baby announcementboris jonhson sonCarrie symonds baby
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.