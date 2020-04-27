House fire kills elderly woman in Wawanesa, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

An elderly woman is dead following a weekend blaze at a home in Wawanesa, Man.

Emergency crews were called to the fire in the community, roughly 185 kilometres west of Winnipeg, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Brandon #rcmpmb respond to structure fire in late afternoon hours of April 26 in the community of Wawanesa. 71yo female located unresponsive inside the residence & taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased. RCMP along with the OFC continue to investigate. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 27, 2020

A 71-year-woman was found unresponsive in the home. She was rushed to hospital where she later died, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

Brandon RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.

