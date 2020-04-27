House fire kills elderly woman in Wawanesa, Man.

An elderly woman is dead following a weekend blaze at a home in Wawanesa, Man.
Emergency crews were called to the fire in the community, roughly 185 kilometres west of Winnipeg, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
A 71-year-woman was found unresponsive in the home. She was rushed to hospital where she later died, police say.
No other injuries were reported.
Brandon RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.
Roof camera footage of fire at Winnipeg homeless camp
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS