House fire kills elderly woman in Wawanesa, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 3:40 pm
Updated April 27, 2020 3:41 pm
Brandon RCMP are investigating a fatal fire in Wawanesa, Man. Sunday.
Brandon RCMP are investigating a fatal fire in Wawanesa, Man. Sunday. File / Global News

An elderly woman is dead following a weekend blaze at a home in Wawanesa, Man.

Emergency crews were called to the fire in the community, roughly 185 kilometres west of Winnipeg, shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

A 71-year-woman was found unresponsive in the home. She was rushed to hospital where she later died, police say.

No other injuries were reported.

Brandon RCMP continue to investigate along with the office of the fire commissioner.

