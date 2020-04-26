Menu

Canada

Regina police Taser man swinging metal pole

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted April 26, 2020 3:47 pm
Regina Police Taser man swinging a metal pole.
Regina Police Taser man swinging a metal pole. File / Global Regina

Regina police have arrested a man who was swinging a metal pole in the air while saying he was going to kill someone, say officials.

Police were called to the 1400 block of Rae Street on Saturday at around 8:40 p.m. to a report of a man swinging a pole.

Officers tried to negotiate with the male but he was non-compliant, refusing to drop the pole, police say.

To control the situation, police say they Tased the man, who then dropped the metal pole.

Police say the man was safely taken into custody after he was assessed on the scene by EMS.

The investigation is ongoing. As per policy within the Regina Police Service, the use of the Taser has been reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission who oversees the use of force.

