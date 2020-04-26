Rick Zamperin: NFL virtual draft a smash hit for the league and fans

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic may have thrown a big wrench into the preparation of the 2020 NFL Draft, but by all accounts, it was a smashing success.

The draft was supposed to be staged in Las Vegas from April 23-25 but with physical distancing restrictions in place to help limit the spread of novel coronavirus, the National Football League and its 32 teams had to hold the event virtually and it went off without a hitch.

I’ll be honest — I thought there was going to be a technical snafu or two over the course of the three-day draft but it never materialized.

Instead, viewers were treated to a well-oiled broadcast that hit all the right notes.

There was the usual drama that the draft brings, including the Miami Dolphins picking Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa fifth overall despite concerns about his injury history; the Green Bay Packers selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love 23rd overall instead of giving legendary pivot Aaron Rodgers a much-needed weapon on offence; and the New England Patriots’ failure to draft a quarterback after losing future Hall of Famer Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Story continues below advertisement

The draft also featured a few amusing moments, thanks to a delightful sneak peek that we got of the homes of head coaches, general managers and some team owners.

Nike out here doing his job. 📺: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RjOP7O09d0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Jerry Jones’ draft room is on his $250 million super-yacht. Now that’s a super-flex. pic.twitter.com/ZJwgrUcehX — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) April 24, 2020

The view of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s home was breathtaking, joining Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on board his $250-million yacht was jaw-dropping, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer’s display of several deer busts on his wall was, gulp, interesting, and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel’s house — or, at least, the people inside — broke the internet.

Story continues below advertisement

Even commissioner Roger Goodell got in on the fun by taunting some fans who were booing him on Zoom, and he announced some selections — starting with the New England Patriots’ 91st overall pick of UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi — while lounging in a chair in the basement of his home in Bronxville, New York.

Easy chairs and TV hugs. Commissioner Goodell having some fun during this virtual draft👍 pic.twitter.com/KLZx2Ej4S2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 25, 2020

With all of that going on, and the fact that millions of people are huddled up in their homes because of the pandemic, it’s no wonder that, according to the NFL, the 2020 draft shattered the all-time record for the number of TV viewers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Truth be told, I kinda want the NFL to keep this broadcast format, however, by this time next year I’m sure hoping it’s not out of necessity.

Story continues below advertisement