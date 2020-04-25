Corman Park Police warn of ‘out of control’ grass fire

Send this page to someone via email

Corman Park Police said in a tweet they and area fire departments are dealing with a grass fire that is “out of control” near Dalmeny.

The tweet said the fire was southeast of Dalmeny and asked motorists to avoid the area, saying many roads are closed.

A member of the Corman Park Police told Global News Highway 305 is closed from Dalmeny Road to Range Road 3055.

— @CormanParkPolice (@CormanParkPoli2) April 25, 2020

He also said the fire was approximately one mile by one mile (approximately 1.6 km by 1.6 km) in area.

The Corman Park and Dalmeny fire departments couldn’t be reached for comment.

A member of the Saskatoon fire department said they had committed resources to it.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.