Canada

Corman Park Police warn of ‘out of control’ grass fire

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 6:40 pm
A submitted photo of a grass fire in Dalmeny.
A submitted photo of a grass fire in Dalmeny. Supplied by Laura Enns

Corman Park Police said in a tweet they and area fire departments are dealing with a grass fire that is “out of control” near Dalmeny.

The tweet said the fire was southeast of Dalmeny and asked motorists to avoid the area, saying many roads are closed.

A member of the Corman Park Police told Global News Highway 305 is closed from Dalmeny Road to Range Road 3055.

Story continues below advertisement

He also said the fire was approximately one mile by one mile (approximately 1.6 km by 1.6 km) in area.

The Corman Park and Dalmeny fire departments couldn’t be reached for comment.

A member of the Saskatoon fire department said they had committed resources to it.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible. 

Fire Saskatoon Corman Park Dalmeny
