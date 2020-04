Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Three people were injured after a two-motorcycle collision in Calgary on Saturday.

EMS said it happened westbound on Glenmore Trail under the Deerfoot Trail overpass at noon.

Police said two people on a motorcycle collided with a solo rider on another.

EMS said all three had serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement