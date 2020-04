Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police say they are dealing with a possible active shooter in Nunavut.

Cape Dorset RCMP say they have received reports of a possible gun shot believed to be from an adult male.

Police are asking residents to stay inside their houses while they attempt to locate the suspect.

1:15 RCMP commissioner on how the public was alerted to active shooter situation in Nova Scotia RCMP commissioner on how the public was alerted to active shooter situation in Nova Scotia

There are no current reports of injuries.

Story continues below advertisement