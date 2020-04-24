Sleeping man stabbed on Waywayseecappo First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is facing charges after police say a sleeping man was woken up by an attacker who was stabbing him on Waywayseecappo First Nation last week.

Manitoba First Nations Police say the 20-year-old man arrived at a local detachment suffering from stab wounds shortly after 11 a.m. April 16.

Media Release – MFNPS Waywayseecappo – Stabbing Victim Attends Detachment. Media Contact Insp Dave Scott 204-856-5370. pic.twitter.com/KMhc8BHRts — M.F.N.P.S. (Manitoba First Nations Police Service) (@MBFNPolice) April 23, 2020

He told officers he was sleeping and was woken up by a suspect who was stabbing him.

Police say the man was able to push the suspect away and run to safety.

The man was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The accused has been released on a promise to appear in court in June.

Waywayseecappo First Nation is roughly 283 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

