Body discovered on Trent River shoreline identified as missing Campbellford woman: OPP

Northumberland OPP say a body discovered earlier this month on the shoreline of the Trent River near a Trent-Severn Waterway lock has been identified as a missing Campbellford woman.
On April 11 around 10:30 a.m., officers and emergency responders were called to the shoreline of the Trent River for the discovery of a body in the water near Locks 9 and 10 of the waterway, just seven kilometres south of Campbellford.
The Northumberland OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP’s Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) investigated the incident.
OPP stated Thursday that a post-mortem examination was conducted and the body has been confirmed to be that of Nakita Hamilton-Armstrong, 25.
She was reported missing from the Campbellford area on March 1 and was last seen on Feb. 29 around 11 p.m. in Campbellford, about 50 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.
OPP did not disclose the cause of death.
