Regina Pats acquire goaltender Roddy Ross from Seattle Thunderbirds

The Regina Pats have acquired help between the pipes for the 2020-21 season.

On Wednesday, the club traded for Roddy Ross, 20, from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft, a fourth-round pick in 2022 and a conditional second-round pick in 2024.

Ross is an NHL prospect drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers.

From Meadow Lake, Sask., Ross is listed at six foot three inches and posted a record of 20-21-4-3 with a goals-against average of 3.17 and .908 save percentage in 49 games last season.

“We are really excited to add Roddy to our club,” John Paddock, Pats hockey operations vice-president and general manager, said in a statement.

“He is a high-end goaltender with good experience in the league, he will help our team this coming season.”

Ross has played in 74 games in the WHL, posting a 36-26-5-5 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.

