Dauphin man charged after rifle, drugs found in raid: RCMP

A 26-year-old man from Dauphin, Man., is facing several drug and firearms charges following a raid at a local home over the weekend.
The Manitoba West District crime reduction enforcement support team and Dauphin RCMP searched the home on 4th Avenue Southwest on Sunday night.
READ MORE: Standoff over near Dauphin, Man.
Police say officers seized crack cocaine, a large amount of cash, a cash counting machine and a rifle.
The man, who has not been named by police, has been released but is expected to be back in court on June 23.
— With files from the Canadian Press
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS