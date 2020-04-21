Dauphin man charged after rifle, drugs found in raid: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man from Dauphin, Man., is facing several drug and firearms charges following a raid at a local home over the weekend.

The Manitoba West District crime reduction enforcement support team and Dauphin RCMP searched the home on 4th Avenue Southwest on Sunday night.

Police say officers seized crack cocaine, a large amount of cash, a cash counting machine and a rifle.

The man, who has not been named by police, has been released but is expected to be back in court on June 23.

— With files from the Canadian Press

