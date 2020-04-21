Menu

Crime

Dauphin man charged after rifle, drugs found in raid: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 21, 2020 3:09 pm
Updated April 21, 2020 3:10 pm
RCMP say crack, cash and a gun were found during a raid at a Dauphin, Man., home on Sunday.
RCMP say crack, cash and a gun were found during a raid at a Dauphin, Man., home on Sunday. RCMP handout

A 26-year-old man from Dauphin, Man., is facing several drug and firearms charges following a raid at a local home over the weekend.

The Manitoba West District crime reduction enforcement support team and Dauphin RCMP searched the home on 4th Avenue Southwest on Sunday night.

READ MORE: Standoff over near Dauphin, Man.

Police say officers seized crack cocaine, a large amount of cash, a cash counting machine and a rifle.

The man, who has not been named by police, has been released but is expected to be back in court on June 23.

— With files from the Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
