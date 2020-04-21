SIU investigating death of man who was shot in the presence of police in Elliot Lake, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was shot in the presence of provincial police in Elliot Lake.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 49-year-old man went to a probation and parole office in the community shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: SIU investigating arrest of Hawkesbury man charged with assaulting OPP officer

The SIU says he sustained a gunshot wound while officers were present and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency says it does not appear at this time that any officer discharged a firearm during the incident.

It says three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

1:14 SIU probes injury to Peterborough woman SIU probes injury to Peterborough woman