Crime

SIU investigating death of man who was shot in the presence of police in Elliot Lake, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2020 1:57 pm
The Special Investigations Unit says a 49-year-old man went to a probation and parole office in the community shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was shot in the presence of provincial police in Elliot Lake.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 49-year-old man went to a probation and parole office in the community shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.

READ MORE: SIU investigating arrest of Hawkesbury man charged with assaulting OPP officer

The SIU says he sustained a gunshot wound while officers were present and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency says it does not appear at this time that any officer discharged a firearm during the incident.

It says three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OPPSIUelliot lakeElliot Lake newsElliot Lake shootingMan shot Elliot LakeSIU Elliot Lake
