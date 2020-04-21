SIU investigating death of man who was shot in the presence of police in Elliot Lake, Ont.

ELLIOT LAKE, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a man who was shot in the presence of provincial police in Elliot Lake.
The Special Investigations Unit says a 49-year-old man went to a probation and parole office in the community shortly after 11 a.m. Monday.
The SIU says he sustained a gunshot wound while officers were present and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The agency says it does not appear at this time that any officer discharged a firearm during the incident.
It says three investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to come forward.
