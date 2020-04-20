Mike’s Monday Outlook: Some ‘normal’ April temperatures would be nice

Send this page to someone via email

April can’t seem to warm up.

The snow is essentially gone from southern Manitoba but temperatures have stayed well below normal so far this month.

In Winnipeg, the daily mean average temperature through April 19 is -1.4 degrees Celsius. Normally, this month averages out to be 4.4 C based on Environment and Climate Change Canada statistics.

Daytime highs in Winnipeg through the month of April 2020. Global News

While some slightly warmer weather is on the way, it’s because the city has had temperatures in the double digits only four times that this is a valid statement — on April 10, the temperature was 9.9 C.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, there will be a couple of low-pressure systems making their way from northern Alberta through to Manitoba.

Tuesday will bring a light dusting of snow to much of southern Manitoba. There will likely be some accumulation of a few centimetres.

GEM model run from April 20, 2020. Global News

Another system will follow a similar path later in the week, potentially bringing more rain than snow around southern Manitoba as temperatures are expected to warm up slightly around the middle of the week. Precipitation amounts will again be light.

As you can see, temperatures will be closer to normal later in the week but the warmer, more spring-like temperatures will have us waiting a bit longer.

Story continues below advertisement