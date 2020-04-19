Flood watch issued for rivers, streams around northern, central B.C. communities

Send this page to someone via email

A flood watch has been issued for communities across B.C.’s central and northern Interior, as rising temperatures are expected to lead to increased snowmelt and rising river levels this week.

The River Forecast Centre said Sunday the flood watch covers rivers and streams across the Fraser Plateau in the Cariboo and Chilcotin regions, affecting communities from Cache Creek north through Williams Lake and Prince George.

Temperatures have reached highs between 10 and 15 degrees Celsius over the past few days, the centre says, and are set to reach as high as 19 degrees in Prince George by Monday.

“Snowmelt rates are expected to increase with this warming, and streamflow is expected to continue to increase through Monday [and] Tuesday,” the centre said in its advisory.

The “rapid transition” in temperatures has already led to some snowmelt, the advisory notes. Overland water flow has also been reported as frozen grounds and ice jams start to thaw.

Residents of these and other communities — including Nazko, Chilako, Quesnel, Alexis Creek, Anahim Lake and surrounding areas — are advised to stay away from fast-flowing rivers and “unstable” riverbanks while the flood watch is in effect.

Full information about the flood watch can be found at the River Forecast Centre.

