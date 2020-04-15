Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Father gets assist from Saskatoon medical dispatcher to deliver baby girl

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 15, 2020 3:08 pm
Father gets assist from Saskatoon medical dispatcher to deliver baby girl
Jade Morgan, a medical dispatcher in Saskatoon, talked a father through the delivery of his baby girl prior to the arrival of paramedics. Medavie Health Services West / Supplied

A medical dispatcher in Saskatoon helped deliver a baby girl, according to Medavie Health Services West.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said Jade Morgan, a medical communications officer, took a call at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday.

Related News

READ MORE: Baby twins named Corona and Covid after lockdown birth in India

An expectant mother had gone into labour and the birth was imminent.

Morgan talked the father-to-be through the delivery and a healthy baby girl was born five minutes later, just before paramedics arrived.

Davies said it is an example of how dispatchers provided care over the phone.

READ MORE: London, Ont. police officers help welcome baby girl during surprise home birth

“Our medical communications team takes pride in the amount of care they can provide over the phone prior to our paramedics arriving on scene,” Davies said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Jade being able to help deliver a baby girl over the phone during Telecommunicators Week was great timing, and this is exactly why we celebrate this week annually.”

Davies said the mother and baby were taken to hospital and both are doing fine.

Baby born on leap day shares birthday with dad
Baby born on leap day shares birthday with dad
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BabyTroy DaviesMedavie Health Services WestBaby GirlMedavie Health Services West Saskatoondad delivers baby saskatoonJade MorganJade Morgan Medavie Health Services WestTroy Davies Medavie Health Services West
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.