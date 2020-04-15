Father gets assist from Saskatoon medical dispatcher to deliver baby girl

Send this page to someone via email

A medical dispatcher in Saskatoon helped deliver a baby girl, according to Medavie Health Services West.

Medavie spokesperson Troy Davies said Jade Morgan, a medical communications officer, took a call at 7:49 a.m. Tuesday.

An expectant mother had gone into labour and the birth was imminent.

Morgan talked the father-to-be through the delivery and a healthy baby girl was born five minutes later, just before paramedics arrived.

Davies said it is an example of how dispatchers provided care over the phone.

“Our medical communications team takes pride in the amount of care they can provide over the phone prior to our paramedics arriving on scene,” Davies said.

“Jade being able to help deliver a baby girl over the phone during Telecommunicators Week was great timing, and this is exactly why we celebrate this week annually.”

Davies said the mother and baby were taken to hospital and both are doing fine.

