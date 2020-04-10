17-year-old girl dead, 13-year-old boy in hospital after two-vehicle crash in RM of Roland

Send this page to someone via email

One teenager is dead and another is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the RM of Roland.

RCMP were called to the scene around 7:15 p.m. and say a car travelling north on Provincial Road 428 stopped at the intersection of Highway 23 and then started moving again.

That’s when it collided with a semi-truck heading east on Highway 23.

RELATED: Man killed in single-vehicle crash near McCreary

A 17-year-old girl from Morden was driving and was pronounced dead at the scene while a 13-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital.

The 50-year-old man from the RM of Steinbach driving the semi was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Story continues below advertisement