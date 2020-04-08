Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

By Will Weissert The Associated Press
Posted April 8, 2020 11:34 am
Updated April 8, 2020 11:37 am
In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci).
In this Sunday, March 15, 2020, photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington. What might be the final showdown between the two very different Democratic candidates takes place Tuesday, March 17, 2020, during Florida's presidential primary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Evan Vucci/AP

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice-president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders said he would address his supporters via livestream at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Joe BidenBernie SandersU.S. electionU.S. Election 2020Bernie Sanders presidential campaignbernie sanders democratic racebernie sanders drops out
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.