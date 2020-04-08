Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Democratic presidential race

Send this page to someone via email

WASHINGTON — Sen. Bernie Sanders, who saw his once strong lead in the Democratic primary evaporate as the party’s establishment lined swiftly up behind rival Joe Biden, ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, an acknowledgment that the former vice-president is too far ahead for him to have any reasonable hope of catching up.

The Vermont senator’s announcement makes Biden the presumptive Democratic nominee to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders said he would address his supporters via livestream at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Sanders said he would address his supporters via livestream at 11:45 a.m. ET.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.