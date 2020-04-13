Menu

Global News Studio Story Time

By Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 7:52 pm
.

It’s Studio Story Time! Let us entertain your restless children while you take a break.

Watch Authors read popular children’s books they’ve written.

Coming soon: Global News Anchors read popular children’s books from the big red couch in our Global News Studios. We will have those videos on this page soon!

Looking for a book to read at home? Visit kidscanpress.com 

WATCH: Lana Button reads “What if Bunny’s Not a Bully”

WATCH: Darren LeBeuf reading “My Ocean is Blue”

WATCH: L. E. Carmichael reading “The Boreal Forest”

WATCH: Laura Alary reads “What Grew in Larry’s Garden”

WATCH: Mike Erskine-Kellie reads “I Got You a Present”

Story continues below advertisement

 

 

Hey kids we’re busy working on more videos for you. Check back soon!

