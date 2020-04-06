Closures mean deferred start dates, temporary unpaid leave for 1100 casual and seasonal city staff

Send this page to someone via email

About 1,100 city employees will have their start dates pushed back or will be placed on a temporary unpaid leave as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The staff would have been delivering recreation programs and performing seasonal work had it not been for closures impacting all non-essential operations. They include community centre staff; staff who support recreation, sports programs, and neighbourhood activities; aquatics staff; parks maintenance staff; golf course employees; and seasonal staff in service areas like roads, water and sewers, and facilities.

According to the city, close to 300 seasonal temporary staff will have their start dates deferred and they have already been notified. The city says about 800 casual staff have been placed on an unpaid “Declared Emergency Leave.”

“This is a difficult decision, but in these times, it’s the right decision,” said city manager Lynne Livingstone.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is typically when we are welcoming our seasonal staff to roles across the city, and they are an important part of our organization. Unfortunately, while we’re at minimal operations and delivering essential services only. We have no choice but to delay start dates and move to temporary leaves.”

The city also notes that with the “uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” there is no estimation as to when these employees may be brought back to work. Those impacted may be eligible for support through employment insurance or the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the city said, adding that additional supports are available through the city’s employee and family assistance program.

3:44 Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world Coronavirus outbreak: An eerie look at empty cities around the world

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.