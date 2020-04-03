Rapper Playboi Carti arrested on gun, drug charges

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Playboi Carti was arrested on Thursday on drug and gun-related charges.

Authorities said they stopped his Lamborghini in Clayton County, Ga., and discovered 12 bags of cannabis, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone.

Playboi Carti, whose real name is Jordan Carter, was initially stopped because the plates on the Lamborghini were expired, Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said Friday in a news release.

Another person, named Jaylon Tucker, was arrested with the 23-year-old rapper, and they were both taken to the Clayton County Jail.

Photos of the items reportedly discovered in the Lamborghini were released by Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Magnolia rapper was released Friday morning, according to online jail records. Tucker remains in custody on multiple drug and gun charges., according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Playboi Carti made headlines in November after $366,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from the Atlanta rental home he shared with girlfriend Iggy Azalea.

The robbery occurred when Iggy Azalea was in the Buckhead home alone in the basement. She told authorities she heard footsteps on the second floor and assumed it was Playboi Carti.

Surveillance footage caught the suspect entering their home through the back door.