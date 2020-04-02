Edmonton mother desperate to get daughter, mother home from El Salvador

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton mother has frantically been trying to get her 10-year-old daughter and 55-year-old mother back to Alberta from El Salvador.

Krislie Ramos fears her daughter, Shaddai, could be stranded in that country for months.

“There’s not much I can do when she’s so far away,” said an emotional Ramos. Tweet This

To make matters worse, Ramos and her sister Kimberly say their mother, Ibeth Ventura, is diabetic and only has enough medication to last until April 6, 2020.

“If my mom stays in El Salvador and my mom gets infected with COVID[-19], my fear is she won’t make it,” said Kimberly Ramos.

“My mom is crying, she’s telling me, ‘Kim I only have insulin for the next week and a half, I’m out of medicine.’ Tweet This

“Then what happens to my niece who is 10 years old?”

The sisters said the pair had been in El Salvador since the end of January, and had originally been scheduled to fly back to Canada in April.

As the COVID-19 pandemic worsened around the globe, the Ramos family said they switched those flights and booked two return seats to Canada for March 27, 2020.

Krislie Ramos said she was relieved to hear her daughter would finally be coming home.

“She called at 10:30 and said, ‘Mommy I’m going to see you, I’m going to see you today.'”

Ramos said she later found out that flight was cancelled.

Last month, the government of El Salvador locked down the entire country making it difficult to get in or out.

“The government of El Salvador has announced a national quarantine, banning foreign nationals from entering the country for 21 days,” said the government of Canada on its El Salvador travel advisory.

The Canadian government also stated, “Salvadoran authorities have suspended all commercial flights in and out of El Salvador until April 19, 2020.”

The Ramos family said they had tried to book a different flight from El Salvador to Montreal but were told that flight had been over-booked.

They said they have been advised the final Canadian flight will run Sunday, April 5, 2020, adding that after repeated attempts to contact the Canadian government, they still don’t have confirmation their loved ones will be coming home.

“Our concern at this point is that we’ve already been advised she’s coming back on previous flights and she hasn’t made it on,” said Kimberly Ramos.

“We’ve done everything that we’ve been told to do. ”

Feeling helpless from Edmonton, Krislie Ramos said she breaks down every time she talks to her daughter.

“Oh my god, how is Shaddai, how is she feeling?”

“What happens if they do get left behind?” asked Kimberly Ramos. Tweet This

“How long are we going to have to wait?”

Global News has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment on the Ramos family’s concerns. This story will be updated when a response is received.