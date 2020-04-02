Manitoba roads ‘a skating rink’ as freezing drizzle, snow move in

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba roads were slippery Thursday as freezing drizzle and snow moved through the province.

Yepppp can confirm this on my drive home from work 😱 — Scott Semenchuk (@ScottSemenchuk) April 2, 2020

Listeners told 680CJOB that sidewalks and streets were treacherous.

“Man is it ever slippery,” wrote one, who identified himself as Robert. “It’s a mist that just coated the streets and sidewalks.”

“Even streets downtown go from wet to sheer ice within feet from each other,” said Tim.

TRAFFIC ALERT: ROAD CONDITIONS.

Overnight rain has turned to freezing rain and snow in some areas.

Reduce your speed and give extra braking distance.

Check with 511 for highway closures.

Use caution please if you have to go out.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/ocvBmb1Znl — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 2, 2020

Outside the city, listeners said roads like Highway 67 to Stonewall were “a skating rink,” and also pointed out Highways 59, 15 and PR 330 as being particularly slippery.

Morris Mayor Scott Crick said Highway 75 through his town was starting to get worse Thursday morning.

“We’re seeing a little bit of the transition of the ice from the snow, we certainly got some ice rain today,” he said.

“It sounds like the real excitement we’re going to see today is around noon when the snow will be quite heavy.” Tweet This

While the province didn’t immediately close roads in southern Manitoba, they were reported as partly ice covered at 7:50 a.m. Thursday.

However, some roads in northern and central Manitoba were closed.

Snowfall warning

Much of the province was under a snowfall warning Thursday morning as Environment and Climate Change Canada predicted up to 25 cm for the city.

“A slow moving low pressure trough will give snow to Manitoba over the next couple of days,” they said in a statement.

“In the Red River Valley and Interlake, freezing drizzle will transition to snow this morning, with up to 10 cm today followed by another 5 to 10 cm tonight and a few more on Friday.”

As the trough pushes through the province, southeastern Manitoba will see mostly rain on Thursday, but that will change to snow overnight.

“Snow will push northward from Norway House to Thompson, Brochet, and Tadoule Lake today, lingering through Friday and into Saturday as it gradually shifts towards Island Lake, Gillam, Shamattawa and Churchill.

“Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are likely east of the Red River Valley and through central and northern Manitoba. Amounts will taper down as you go west from the Red River with little in the way of new snow forecast for Brandon.”

It’s another reason to stay home.